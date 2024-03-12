Mallorca embraces artistic talent

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 14:40

Photo: Mallorca Council art promotion. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

Mallorca is making significant strides in enriching the island’s cultural landscape.

The Consell de Mallorca has integrated the three pinnacle events of contemporary art: Art Palma Brunch, Art Palma Summer, and the Night of Art.

This ground-breaking collaboration heralds the return of the Misericordia Cultural Centre to the forefront of the art scene, promising to inject fresh international perspectives and innovative exhibitions throughout the year.

Starting on March 23, at the Art Palma Brunch, attendees can anticipate a rich display from international galleries such as BIBI Gallery, Galeria Maior, and CC Andratx.

This event signifies the beginning of a vibrant cultural agenda that aims to ‘give visibility to new creators who have never had the opportunity to exhibit their works,’ according to Antonia Roca, vice president of the Consell de Mallorca and Minister of Culture and Heritage.

The commitment to fostering artistic talent continues with the showcasing of Tono Arias, the recipient of this year’s Mallorca Prize for Contemporary Photography, during the Art Palma Summer. Furthermore, the Night of Art will spotlight exceptional international contributions, diversifying Mallorca’s artistic offerings.

The recent visit by Llorenc Galmes and Antonia Roca to Mallorcan artists and gallery owners at the ARCO contemporary art fair in Madrid underscores the island’s dedication to promoting its artistic community both locally and abroad.

The engagement has been met with enthusiasm from artists such as Amparo Sard and Bernadi Roig, signalling a promising future for Mallorca’s art scene.

This partnership not only enhances the island’s cultural dynamics but also positions Mallorca as a key player in the global art arena.

By bridging local talent with international opportunities, the Consell de Mallorca is paving the way for a vibrant and inclusive art community.