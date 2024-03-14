Trending:

Axarquia Animal Rescue wine tasting fundraiser

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 19:52

AAR's Blind Wine Tasting Image: Shutterstock/ Dmitry Lityagin

THE Axarquia Animal Rescue (AAR) invites animal lovers to an exclusive Wine Tasting fundraiser at the Safari Lounge in Torre Del Mar on Thursday, April 11, with doors opening at 6:30 PM for a 7:00 PM start. Renowned wine expert Edward Ravenswood will guide attendees through a Blind Wine Tasting experience, adding an element of surprise to the evening.

Wine Tasting Fundraiser Details

For a fee of €15, participants will have the opportunity to sample 3 white and 3 red wines. The Safari Lounge, renowned for its excellent food and service, will provide water, cheese, and biscuits during the session.

Supporting Animal Rescue: How to Reserve Your Spot

Edward Ravenswood generously donates his time, expertise, and the featured wines for this charitable event. All proceeds from ticket sales will support AAR’s vital animal rescue efforts. Secure your tickets in advance at Trapiche Market on Tuesdays or contact axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com or call Diane at 691 961 429. Join AAR for an evening of delightful wines, great company, and a shared commitment to animal welfare.

