Axarquia Animal Rescue wine tasting fundraiser

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 19:52
AAR's Blind Wine Tasting
Image: Shutterstock/ Dmitry Lityagin
THE Axarquia Animal Rescue (AAR) invites animal lovers to an exclusive Wine Tasting fundraiser at the Safari Lounge in Torre Del Mar on Thursday, April 11, with doors opening at 6:30 PM for a 7:00 PM start. Renowned wine expert Edward Ravenswood will guide attendees through a Blind Wine Tasting experience, adding an element of surprise to the evening.
For a fee of €15, participants will have the opportunity to sample 3 white and 3 red wines. The Safari Lounge, renowned for its excellent food and service, will provide water, cheese, and biscuits during the session.
Edward Ravenswood generously donates his time, expertise, and the featured wines for this charitable event. All proceeds from ticket sales will support AAR’s vital animal rescue efforts. Secure your tickets in advance at Trapiche Market on Tuesdays or contact axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com or call Diane at 691 961 429. Join AAR for an evening of delightful wines, great company, and a shared commitment to animal welfare.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.