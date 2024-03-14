Boosting research: UK, Italy and Spain unite

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 9:12

European collaboration. Credit: Rob Wilson/Shutterstock.com

A UK-led campaign has been launched in Italy and Spain to encourage firms and researchers to work with UK counterparts through Horizon Europe.

On 14 March, a dynamic initiative was unveiled, aiming to intensify collaborations between British researchers and their Italian and Spanish peers.

Uniting through Horizon Europe

Through the ambitious Horizon Europe programme, valued at approximately £80 billion, Britain’s leading minds are set to collaborate with counterparts from over 40 nations, including Italy and Spain.

This programme addresses global challenges such as climate change and healthcare advancements.

A legacy of collaboration

Italy and Spain are not new to partnering with the UK in scientific endeavours. Their involvement in prestigious international organisations like CERN underscores a shared commitment to tackling pivotal issues.

The report also highlighted previous successes: ‘UK, Italian and Spanish scientists have also worked together to bring potential HIV – AIDS vaccines to the clinical trial stage.’

This latest campaign aims to further strengthen these bonds and spotlight the benefits of joint research efforts, particularly in space and life sciences.

Science and Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan said: ‘We are determined to encourage trailblazing thinkers and researchers in Italy and Spain to partner with UK colleagues through the Horizon Europe programme, on projects that could transform health, energy and more.

‘As Italy and Spain were among the UK’s top partners in Horizon’s predecessor programme, we can build on our strong history to maximise the potential of Horizon Europe for all our scientists,’ she concluded.

Expanding opportunities

The initiative does not only focus on enhancing existing relationships but also seeks to forge new ones. By leveraging various communication platforms, including digital media and podcasts, it aims to inspire a new wave of partnerships.

Science Minister Andrew Griffith said: ‘From Italian talent in space and physics, to Spanish prowess in renewable energy, our southern European neighbours are research powerhouses in their own right.

He added: ‘This campaign is all about spreading that message: our doors are open, and the possibilities that working together might deliver, are limitless.’

This venture underscores the UK’s openness to collaboration, emphasising the limitless potential these partnerships hold.

Firms like Nova Innovation and The Floow exemplify the tangible benefits of Horizon funding, showcasing the programme’s ability to support innovative projects across the UK.

The campaign launched today champions a collaborative spirit, inviting Italian and Spanish enterprises and researchers to explore the many opportunities that Horizon Europe offers. This call to action highlights the programme’s potential to foster ground-breaking research and development initiatives.