New Spanish street sign unveiled: Calle de AC/DC

Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 18:48
Calle de AC/DC.
Credit: AytoLeganes/X
The municipality of Leganes in Madrid has celebrated a pivotal moment in rock history by unveiling a new street sign: Calle de AC/DC.
On Wednesday, March 13, in honour of AC/DC‘s 50th anniversary, the council of Leganes revealed a refreshed street sign named after the legendary rockers, after the street was originally christened 27 years ago.
At the original ceremony, the band’s Scottish-born founding members, Angus and Malcolm Young, were present.
The town, which pioneered the idea of dedicating a street to the iconic band, who performed their first gig in Sydney in 1973, marked the occasion with a symphonic concert at the Saramago Music School.
The event saw an assembly of approximately 1,000 fans near La Coverta, A spectacle of musical prowess in which over 80 musicians from the Manuel Rodriguez Sales School-Conservatory of Music performed ten of AC/DC’s monumental hits, blending rock’s electrifying energy with symphonic grandeur.
Leganes distinguishes itself as a sanctuary for rock fans, its streets echoing to the names of legends like the Spanish artist Rosendo and even boasts a Calle de Scorpions, in honour of the German rockers. This dedication cements its place as not just a town, but a landmark on the map of global rock culture.
The Laganes council posted on Twitter/X: The mayor @marecuencopp has unveiled the new plaque on the street AC/DC with a design for the band’s 50th anniversary.
‘Leganes was the first city in the world to inaugurate a street named after AC/DC. At 7:30 pm tribute concert by the School of Music at Saramago.’
Laganes isn’t the only Spanish town to dedicate a street after rock royalty. In Granada visitors can find Plaza Joe Strummer in tribute to the late singer of punk rock band The Clash.
