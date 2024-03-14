Year-long impact by Lux Mundi Food Drive

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 18:42
12 months, hundreds impacted.
Image: Food Drive Torre Del Mar
MARCH marks a significant milestone for the Lux Mundi Food Drive, which has been tirelessly aiding local families in need for a full year. The success of this initiative is owed to the generous contributions from individuals who donated anything from one item to 50 or contributed €5 to a whopping €1,000.
Over the past 12 months, this commitment has made a substantial impact, assisting approximately 1,100 individuals with 285 bags of food filled with 4,500 items. The initiative has more than doubled the number of supported families since March 2023. While celebrating these achievements, the Lux Mundi Food Drive acknowledges that there are still many more families requiring assistance.
To continue this positive momentum, the upcoming packing session on Monday, March 18, requires essential items such as sunflower oil, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, tomato sauce, dried lentils, dried chickpeas, chocolate milk powder, biscuits, breakfast cereal, and flour. Your contributions can be dropped off at various locations in Torre Del Mar, including the cafe at Vals Sports, Lux-Mundi Centro Ecumenico, BluCee estate agency, and Oasis Hair and Beauty. Your support is greatly appreciated in making a difference in the lives of those in need.
