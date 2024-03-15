Bees stop play at Indian Wells

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 15 Mar 2024
Carlos_Alcaraz
Image credit: Creative Commons
The score stood at 1-1 on court one when Swedish umpire Mohamed Layani yelled at Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev to leave the court.
They were in the grip of a “bee invasion”.
The insects had been circling the court for some time during the quarter final and could be seen swarming the overhead “spider” cameras.
Carlos Alcaraz gamely tried to dodge the critters while swatting them away, and was stung on the forehead.
The umpire said it was too dangerous to stay on court and the players and ballboys ran for cover.
The delay lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes, considerably longer than the match itself.
The spectators were not asked to leave.
