Almeria Airport is one of the best in Europe

By Julian Philips • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 19:04

Almeria Airport wins its second award. CREDIT: Olea - commons.wikimedia.org

Once again Almería airport has been voted as the Best European Airport in its category by the The Airports Council International (ACI).

Along with is drive to attain a high level of customer care, the airport has undergone work in the renovation of the access to the boarding area, expansion of the arrivals area for non-schengen passengers, upgrading the catering and furniture and also the implementation of charging areas for phones and tablet.

Nine Airports in Spain won Awards.

The ACI also recognised another 8 Spanish airports among the best in Europe, awarding them a total of 15 awards. Prizes were given to Barcelona El Prat, as the best airport with over 40 million passengers annually, Alicante Elche in the category of airports between 15 and 25 million passengers, Menorca for between 2 and 5 million and Girona Costa Brava, Reus, Murcia and El Hierro in the category for less than 2 million passengers.

The last time Almeria was given the recognition was in 2018, due to the airports dedication to offering the best customer service within its quality program (ASQ).