Calpe´s park renovation

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 8:00
arc dels Garrofers, Calpe
Credit: Calpe Council, Facebook
Aiming to preserve the natural environment and facilitate the residents and visitors of Calpe, the Alicante Provincial Council is investing €230, 989 for the remodelling of the Parc dels Garrofers.
The remodelling will be produced by the Cemer Play SL company, executed within the next four months.
The Parc dels Garrofers is located near the House of Culture and the Civic Centre, and has become obsolete in the past few years, as pointed out by the Councilor for Urban Planning, Juan Manuel de Pino.
The renovation of the park includes an impact-absorbing pavement, benches and tables placement and access for people with reduced mobility.
The remodelling especially aims to attract visitors during the warm seasons, planting pergola and mulberry trees to provide shade and freshness to the local area.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
