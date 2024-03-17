By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 11:33

Discovering paradise: Santa Pola's coastal renaissance unveiled. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Discover Cape Santa Pola and its revamped seaside area, where eco-friendliness meets stunning scenery.

Teaming up with the University of Alicante, the Santa Pola City Council has come up with a plan to spruce up the cape’s coast.

Their big goal? To make this beautiful spot even better, keep its natural beauty and environmental importance in mind.

Standing tall at 144 metres above sea level, the Sierra de Santa Pola forms an impressive cliff, with the cape nestled underneath.

On its highest point sits the Watchtower, now a lighthouse, offering stunning views of Alicante and Santa Pola bays.

Cape Santa Pola is Europe’s only fossilized coral reef, making it a special piece of local history.

Known for its environmental importance, the cape is a haven for many plants and animals.

The council plans to create three routes for both visitors and locals.

There will also be a pedestrian and bike path 100 metres above sea level.

Already a must-see spot on the Costa Blanca, Cape Santa Pola’s cliffside viewpoint offers stunning views of the Mediterranean, with Tabarca Island in sight.

This project has put Baix Vinalopó on the map as a top contender for the “Town of the Year” award, especially in the “Sustainable Town” category.