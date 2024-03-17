By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 16:22

Picasso and modern British art Photo: Flickr CC / Sebastià Giralt

Picasso remains the twentieth century’s single most important artistic figure, a towering genius who changed the face of modern art. His influence on modern British Art is undoubtable, artists like Wyndham Lewis, Ben Nicholson, Henry Moore, Graham Sutherland, Francis Bacon and David Hockney have all been indebted to the works of Picasso.

Each one of these artists had an epiphany moment when confronted by Picasso’s work. Throughout the 20th century the shape-shifting Spanish artist had an enduring influence on these major British artists. We can see how each artist took from and then adapted Picasso’s work, to create their own unique versions of Modern British Art.

On Tuesday April 30, Art Historian Paul Chapman is giving a talk on “Picasso and Modern British Art” at the Centro Cultural Padre Manuel in Estepona. Paul is a National Gallery trained guide with many years of experience working in education. As a freelance Paul delivers courses and lectures for a wide range of educational organisations. Paul has also given talks and tours for art associations/ societies in Museums and Galleries in the UK and Europe.

Lectures are free of charge to members of The Arts Society Al Andalus, guests are very welcome at €15 and members of ACM and affiliated Arts Societies, €10. For more information check out the website