By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 8:46

Local products for Easter Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

The gardens of the Casa Museo Antonio Gala – La Baltasara in Alhaurín el Grande will be the setting for ‘El Sabor de la Semana Santa 2024’ (The Taste of Easter), which this year will be held from March 22 to 31.

For everyone living in or visiting the town during Easter week, this will be a gastronomic festival that aims to promote the best of traditional local food, both typical confectionery products and the most elaborate and exquisite dishes of the local restaurants.

The launch event was attended by a large number of local residents and representatives of local groups, associations and political parties. Also a representation of local establishments and sponsors of this edition of the event.

The Taste of Easter 2024 is an event organised by the Alhaurín el Grande Tourism Department of the Town Hall and is sponsored by Aceitunas Y Encurtidos Bravo, Apícola Milosi, Miel Fuente Del Sol, Aceites Molisur, El Pastor del Valle and Almacenes Rueda García.

Fabulous prizes

Immerse yourself in local tradition and flavour and, you have the chance to win fabulous prizes. Share a photo of your dish or dessert on Facebook, tagging @visitaalhaurinelgrande and the establishment where you enjoyed it. The three best photos will be rewarded with lots of original Alhaurín products.

Since the 17th century, Holy Week in Alhaurín el Grande has been a pillar of the community and every year, visitors from far and wide come to witness the impressive processions and experience the unique atmosphere that envelops the historic centre of the municipality.

From March 22 to 31 discover the true ‘Taste of Easter’ of Alhaurín el Grande in the local pastry and catering establishments. Easter in Alhaurín el Grande is not only a religious festival, it is a gastronomic experience not to be missed.