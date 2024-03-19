By Anna Ellis •
Breaking barriers: Vinalopó Hospital pioneers home immunotherapy for cancer patients. Image: Vinalopo Salud.
Vinalopó University Hospital has launched a programme to provide immunotherapy treatment to cancer patients in the comfort of their homes.
Patients referred from Medical Oncology, who have started immunotherapy treatment at the hospital without complications, can now continue their therapy at home with minimal risk.
Patients eligible for home treatment only need a designated caregiver, a reachable contact number, and an appropriate address for treatment administration.
Previously, these patients would have to visit the hospital every 3 to 4 weeks for treatment.
This protocol significantly reduces hospital visits and associated complications, benefiting patients and their families, especially those who are elderly, frail, and managing multiple ailments.
Dr. Maikel Ayo, head of the Home Hospitalisation Unit, emphasises prioritising patients and families to improve their quality of life.
Dr. Eugenio Palomares, Head of Medical Oncology, explains that patients initially receive treatment sessions at the hospital under medical supervision.
Once tolerance and safety are confirmed, treatment sessions alternate between home and hospital to maintain direct communication with oncologists.
The programme includes scheduled tests, drug administration, and patient and family education, aiming to ensure clinical safety and empower patients in their treatment journey within their familiar environment.
Dr. Palomares highlights that eligible treatments for home administration include immunotherapy with low immediate risk and short infusion times ranging from eight to 30 minutes.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
