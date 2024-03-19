Trending:

Guardamar guided tour

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 19 Mar 2024 • 11:17

Guardamar castle / Credit: Guardamar Turismo

Join the enriching guided tour in English, curated to unveil the captivating history and picturesque landscapes of Guardamar.

Led by professional tourist guides, embark on an unforgettable journey through the town’s most remarkable historic sites and scenic landscapes.

Embark on an Enriching Exploration of Guardamar

Tour Highlights:

  1. Guardamar Castle:  The adventure commences at the illustrious Guardamar Castle, where a knowledgeable guide will unravel tales of its rich history, legendary narratives, and intriguing anecdotes.
  2. The Pinada: Delve into the tranquil allure of the Pinada, an emblematic Mediterranean forest adorned with sprawling pine trees. Engage in an insightful exploration of the ecosystem and its significance.
  3. La Fontenta Archaeological Site: Unearth the mysteries of La Fontenta, an archaeological site steeped in antiquity. Gain insight into its historical significance and archaeological discoveries.
  4. La Rabita Archaeological Site: Conclude the expedition at the remarkable La Rabita, an ancient Islamic prayer site dating back to the 10th century. Celebrate its pivotal discovery, marking a significant milestone in Spanish history.

Practical Information:

  • Duration: The tour spans two hours, covering a 1.5km walking distance.
  • Ticket Price: Entrance is priced at €5 per person, with a reduced rate of €4 available for youths aged 8 to 18, students, and retirees.
  • Ticket Purchase: Secure your tickets from Monday to Friday at La Casa de Cultura, ensuring your place on this captivating journey. Or visiting the web.

Written by

Marina Lorente

A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.

