Cherry blossoms where the Berlin wall once stood

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 21 Mar 2024 • 10:34

Cherry blossoms in the Gardens of the World, Berlin. Credit: By RKG1H - Own work

The buds are appearing and will soon explode into a shower of pink petals.

The TV-Asahi cherry blossom avenue on the popular Berlin wall trail in Teltow is beginning to bud.

The best time to see the cherry blossoms is from mid-March and mid-April.

Donation from Japan: A thousand trees in Teltow

The trail was built on the border strip directly after the fall of the Wall, with financial support from a Japanese television station. The Asahi channel launched a fundraising campaign to send this positive message after the reunification of Germany.

Over one thousand Japanese ornamental cherries were planted between 1990 and 2010 and still bloom once a year.

For the past 20 years people have been flocking to the area to enjoy the blossoms and take selfies.

Artist Christian Badel from Berlin is among them. “It’s nothing short of a miracle,” he says: “Where a wall once separated East and West Berlin, flowering cherry trees now line the path, scattering their petals across the street”.

Gardens of the World

A hanami (literally “flower viewing”) is also held in the Gardens of the World.

On April 15 and 16, the 63 blossoming cherry trees in the garden will be celebrated with traditional dancing, music and workshops.