Ex football chief Rubiales in new investigation

By John Ensor • Updated: 21 Mar 2024 • 16:58

Luis Rubiales on the right at the 2023 Copa del Rey final. Credit: Junta de Andalucia/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Following the furore surrounding the Women’s World Cup, Luis Rubiales has found himself at the centre of a corruption investigation.

Luis Rubiales, the ex-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, is currently overseas but has vowed to return to Spain on April 6, pledging complete cooperation with the judicial system investigating alleged corrupt practices during his tenure.

This commitment was conveyed to the judge at the Investigative Court number 4 of Majadahonda on Wednesday, March 20, soon after the Guardia Civil’s search operations at Rubiales’ Granada residence and federation headquarters became public knowledge.

Rubiales’ return journey from the Dominican Republic is scheduled to land in Madrid at 11:25 am

Full cooperation promised

In the defence submission, Rubiales’ legal team highlighted his upcoming return, specifying the flight from the Dominican Republic. This move comes amidst a backdrop of searches and arrests linked to Rubiales‘ administration, sparking widespread scrutiny.

According to 20 Minutos, ‘We do not know if the arrest of Mr Rubiales Bejar has been ordered, but through this writing, we wish to make it clear that he is at the full disposal of this Court in order to clarify the ongoing investigation,’ stated his defence. This assertion underscores Rubiales’ readiness to face the allegations head-on.

Investigation unfolds

The investigation, spearheaded by the Majadahonda court in partnership with the Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organised Crime and the Guardia Civil, has already led to seven arrests.

These include individuals closely connected to Rubiales and others involved in the federation’s contractual dealings.

Among the arrested is Tomas Gonzalez Cueto, Rubiales’ trusted external legal advisor, alongside directors from the federation’s Legal Services and Human Resources departments.

The operation marks a significant escalation in the scrutiny of Rubiales’ reign, focusing on contracts deemed irregular over the past five years.

As the investigation progresses, the football world watches closely. With Rubiales’ impending return, many are wondering whether this marks the beginning of a comprehensive clean-up within Spanish football or merely another chapter in its ongoing controversies.