The Last Supper in Olula del Rio

By Julian Phillips • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 11:16

One of Garren's Paintings. Credit Credit: Agustín Garren

About twenty pieces of art form what promises to be one of the most fascinating exhibitions in the province during Holy Week this year.

All these artworks are created by the Olula artist Agustín Sánchez Garren, known for his masterpiece ‘The Last Supper’. This exhibition, named after the painting, will be held at the Olula del Rio House of Culture, starting this Wednesday March 20 and open until March 31.

Family members appear in his works

The artist himself described this exhibition as his most challenging and beautiful in his nearly 60 years of painting. What makes it special is that many faces familiar and dear to the artist, including his own grandchildren, are depicted in the artworks, including ‘Jesus from ‘The Last Supper” who is portrayed as Garren’s grandson.

In addition to family members, the exhibition also honours friends of the artist, some of whom have passed away. Garren has portrayed these friends as apostles, holding a red rose in their memory.

The artist believes that this exhibition will travel across Spain as galleries have shown great interest, despite it not being for profit.

At 82 years old, Garren’s passion for painting remains undiminished. The exhibition at the Olula del Río Culture House offers a unique opportunity to admire the latest works of one of Almeria’s most celebrated artists in recent decades.