Ceuta-born artist enchants Nerja’s art scene

Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 13:13
Celebrating Mastery: Diego Canca's Art Exhibition
Image: Nerja Town Hall
NERJA’S Municipal Exhibition Hall welcomes a prominent display of works by Ceuta-born artist Diego Canca. The exhibition, inaugurated on March 15 in the presence of Nerja‘s Culture Councillor, Ana María Muñoz, and Deputy Mayor Ángela Díaz, promises a feast for the senses until March 31.
Born in 1948, Diego Canca’s artistic journey began early in life, with a passion for art. This showcase marks Canca’s debut in the province of Málaga, presenting a prime opportunity to appreciate an artist who masters hyperrealism like no other.
Diego’s work is renowned globally, with exhibitions spanning New York, Berlin, Frankfurt, Ghent, London, and, notably, the Iberian Peninsula. During the exhibition, the artist himself will grace the Nerja Exhibition Hall, offering insights into his creative process. Explore the world through Canca’s eyes until March 31 from 11 am to 2 pm and then from 6 pm until 10 pm.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
