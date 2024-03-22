Good news for Yoga lovers

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 13:09

Yoga Festival Photo: Facebook / Puerto Banus

The International Yoga Festival is coming back to Puerto Banús for its second edition. Cítivas Puerto Banús will celebrate this event on April 26, 27 and 28.

A weekend in which lovers of this discipline will be able to enjoy a multitude of classes of different types of yoga from Fermín Suárez Yoga School and a score of internationally recognised teachers. In addition, there will be talks, meditations, sound baths and specialised workshops for the whole family and also for children.

More than 20 renowned teachers of this discipline, from different areas of Spain, United Kingdom, South Africa and Nordic countries, will come together to teach a variety of classes in a programme in which participants will enjoy a weekend in the hands of teachers such as Xuan Lan, Lucía Liencres, Lourdes Vidal, Tomás Tealdi, Gabi Mastragostino and Deborah Niccolini, among many others.

There will be a circuit of yoga classes on the main dock of the marina in its different forms in both Spanish and English. There will be specialised workshops on various themes such as acroyoga, yoga and breathing, yoga for children, hot tubs, massages as well as talks, guided meditations, concerts and live performances, and a range of healthy and organic food.

The Banús International Festival was a tremendous success in 2023, attended by more than 5,000 people, and this second edition is expected to bring together more than 8,000 yoga practitioners who will enjoy different outdoor sessions for children and adults, men and women, experts and beginners.