By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 9:55

Photo: Facebook / Juan Galiardo

San Roque will host the fourth edition of the Jazz Festival, to be held between Thursday April 4 and Saturday April 6 at the Juan Luis Galiardo Theatre, beginning with a masterclass at the Alcalde Fernando Palma building.

This is an initiative of the Delegación de Cultura, headed by Deputy Mayor Ana Ruiz, together with Rizoma Records. Advance tickets are on sale through the Giglon website at €10 and will also be available from the box office.

The IV San Roque Jazz Festival will kick off on Thursday April 4 at 8pm with a masterclass by San Roque pianist Juan Galiardo entitled ‘Keys to understanding and enjoying a jazz concert more. Musical notions for non-musicians’ at the Alcalde Fernando Pala building (former Pósito).

On Friday April 5, also at 8pm, the Theatre will host the presentation of ‘La danza de un ángel’ with Guillermo McGill (drums), Chiqui Cienfuegos (piano), Gal Maestro (double bass), Bernardo Parrilla (sax) and Álvaro Vieito (guitar).

Finally, on Saturday April 6, in the same location and at the same time, the concert ‘Rizoma Trío. X Aniversario’ with the artists Enrique Oliver (sax), Pablo Báez (double bass) and Sergio Díaz Muñoz (drums). The following guest artists will also perform: Juan Galiardo (piano), Atsuko Shimada (piano), Perico Sambeat (sax), Fernando Broz (flute), Bruno Calvo (trumpet), Álvaro Vieito (guitar), Tito Alcedo (guitar), Jesús Santiago (percussion), Raquel Pelayo (voice), Joaquín Sánchez (clarinet) and Arturo Serra (vibraphone).