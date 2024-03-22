Unlock Easter 2024 travel savings

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 9:27

Easter traveller. Credit: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock.com

Seeking a budget-friendly getaway this Easter? You might wonder when is the best time to travel without breaking the bank.

Easter 2024, which in Spain runs from Sunday, March 24 to Sunday, March 31, offers a prime opportunity for exploration and relaxation amidst cultural and religious festivities.

Yet, with costs often being a major concern, recent findings offer insightful guidance for cost-conscious adventurers.

Optimal travel date revealed

A comprehensive analysis by Kayak, a leading travel search engine, has pinpointed Good Friday, March 29, as the most economical day for air travel during the Easter period.

This trend is attributed to the reduced recreational activities on this solemn day, resulting in lower flight and accommodation rates. Flight fares for this date may be significantly more affordable, presenting a savings opportunity for travellers.

Conversely, Tuesday, March 26, emerges as the priciest day for Easter travels, with the desire for extended holiday breaks contributing to increased costs.

Flight trends and destination insights

Kayak’s report also highlights a 12 per cent surge in Easter travel searches compared to the previous year, signalling a growing interest in holiday tourism.

Notably, there’s been a 7 per cent decrease in domestic flight prices from 2023, with European cities like Budapest, Prague, Milan, and Copenhagen experiencing up to a 4 per cent reduction.

Istanbul stands out for both its popularity and the largest price drop of 15 per cent. For those eyeing destinations further afield, cities such as Miami, Lima, and Bogota are now more accessible with up to a 10 per cent reduction in flight prices.

Planning for an economical Easter escape

Choosing Good Friday for your departure could unlock substantial savings, enabling travellers to immerse in the diverse cultural, religious, and scenic offerings of their chosen destinations without the financial strain.