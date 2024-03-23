French voice of Schwarzenegger dies

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 23 Mar 2024 • 23:10

Daniel Beretta Credit: France TV

Voiceover artist Daniel Beretta dies weeks after Alain Dorval, the voice of Sylvester Stallone. Both men were 77 years old.

A few weeks after the death of Alain Dorval, who was best known for dubbing the voice of Sylvester Stallone into French, voiceover artist Daniel Beretta has now also died. Both men were 77 years old.

Terminator 2

Multi-talent Daniel Beretta, who died on March 23, was an actor, singer and composer. Best known for voicing Arnold Schwarzenegger into French between 1988 and 2021, he worked on some 30 of Schwarzenegger’s films in total, including Terminator 2, Total Recall, Last Action Hero, and True Lies. He also voiced Kindergarten Cop, Batman & Robin and The Nightmare Before Christmas (in which he plays the mayor).

Daniel Beretta began his career singing cabaret and giving concerts as a duo with Richard de Bordeaux. He recorded about twenty albums and also wrote songs for chanteuse Mireille Mathieu and crooner Nino Ferrer (notably La Rua Madureira).

He also collaborated with Ennio Moricone on the soundtrack of the 1973 thriller film The Relentless Pursuit.

His singing talent did not go to waste in the world of cinema. One of the many charming roles he played was the French voice of Lumière in Beauty and the Beast (1991).

He was from southern Corsica and dubbed many films into the regional Corsican language as well as French.

Also active in videogame dubbing, he voiced Duke Nukem in Duke Nukem Forever, which parodies Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He retired around the start of the millennium and died on March 23, 2024 in Ajaccio, Corsica. He is survived by his daughter Barbara Beretta, who is also an actor, singer and artistic voice director.

Actor Alain Dorval, the French voice of Sylvester Stallone, died at the Gustave Roussy cancer hospital in Paris on February 13, after many years combatting the disease. He had just returned to the stage to give a reading of The Fall by Camus and was currently directing Molière’s L’École des Femmes (School for Wives).

He will be remembered by many French filmgoers as the voice of Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky and Rambo franchises. He was also the voice double for American actors Nick Nolte (48 Hours) and Danny Aiello (Radio Days).

His daughter, Aurore Bergé, is the French Minister Delegate for Gender Equality and Fight Against Discrimination.