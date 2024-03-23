Furry fun: APAA’s Easter Fayre

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 17:17

APAA Nerja's Easter Fayre Image: Shutterstock/ Ezzolo

APAA Nerja Dog Rescue presents its upcoming Easter Fayre set for Saturday, March 23, from 11 am to 3 pm, the event promises a mix of fun and furry companionship at Marazul by Fitzgeralds on Avenida Mediterraneo.

Supporting Animal Welfare

The fayre offers an opportunity for animal lovers to interact, learn about adoption, and support the noble cause of animal welfare. With pet-themed stalls, a Tombola, cakes, gifts, toys, and much more, the event promises a delightful outing for families and pet enthusiasts alike. Mark your calendars and join APAA Nerja in their mission to find loving homes for these deserving rescue dogs.

