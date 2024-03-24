100 Free burgers

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 18:39

Delicious burger by the beach Credit: Lucas Andrade, Pexels

Be amongst the first 100 customers of Mar i Vent to claim your free tasty burger by Calpe´s delightful beachfront.

Mar i Vent is no stranger to Calpe, having provided the locals and tourists with quality service and Mediterranean gastronomic experience for more than 10 years.

As you walk down the Calpe´s promenade, the Mar i Vent is hard to miss, positioned on the front line of the beach with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach mountain.

After being established as a family-friendly restaurant with delicious paellas, tapas, oysters and mussels, Mar i Vent has renovated its menu but contains its quality and traditional Spanish flavour; reopening on April 5.

As a special treat for the customers, the first 100 visitors will be awarded free burgers with crunchy vegetables and perfectly-seasoned meat.

Book your spot by calling 965 87 43 71

Located at Playa Arenal C. Alemania, Edificio Europa II Local 1, Calpe