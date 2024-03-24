100 Free burgers

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 18:39
Delicious burger by the beach
Credit: Lucas Andrade, Pexels
Be amongst the first 100 customers of Mar i Vent to claim your free tasty burger by Calpe´s delightful beachfront.
Mar i Vent is no stranger to Calpe, having provided the locals and tourists with quality service and Mediterranean gastronomic experience for more than 10 years.
As you walk down the Calpe´s promenade, the Mar i Vent is hard to miss, positioned on the front line of the beach with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach mountain.
After being established as a family-friendly restaurant with delicious paellas, tapas, oysters and mussels, Mar i Vent has renovated its menu but contains its quality and traditional Spanish flavour; reopening on April 5.
As a special treat for the customers, the first 100 visitors will be awarded free burgers with crunchy vegetables and perfectly-seasoned meat.
Book your spot by calling 965 87 43 71
Located at Playa Arenal C. Alemania, Edificio Europa II Local 1, Calpe
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.