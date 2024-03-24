Back in Oceana – fine dining by the Coast

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 12:22

Oceana restaurant and cocktail lounge Credit: Oceana, Facebook

If you haven’t discovered the coastal gem, Oceana Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge, visit the stunning venue for its opening of the spring-summer season.

“Arrive as guests, leave as friends,” invite Oceana´s owners, Franco and Jody.

Nestled by a breathtaking sea view on a secluded Port of the Coast, Oceana´s doors welcome visitors who are searching for something truly special.

On March 29, the venue awaits the guests to savour a three-course menu and a welcome cocktail for €45 per person. Experience the best of Costa Blanca with live acoustic music starting at 7pm, by Knot Again.

Relish in a breathtaking sea view of a secluded Port as you enjoy a Sauvignon or a signature cocktail. Share the finest delicacies with your loved ones, including mussels from Brussels, oriental lettuce wraps, duck eggs with sheep’s cheese, and rib-eye steak.

Perfect for weddings, anniversaries, and birthday celebrations.

Open every day from 1pm until 10pm

Avenida La Marina n333 les Basetes, 03720 Benissa

Reserve your table at +34 634 31 39 24