Back in Oceana – fine dining by the Coast

Oceana restaurant and cocktail lounge
If you haven’t discovered the coastal gem, Oceana Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge, visit the stunning venue for its opening of the spring-summer season.
“Arrive as guests, leave as friends,” invite Oceana´s owners, Franco and Jody.
Nestled by a breathtaking sea view on a secluded Port of the Coast, Oceana´s doors welcome visitors who are searching for something truly special.
On March 29, the venue awaits the guests to savour a three-course menu and a welcome cocktail for €45 per person. Experience the best of Costa Blanca with live acoustic music starting at 7pm, by Knot Again.
Relish in a breathtaking sea view of a secluded Port as you enjoy a Sauvignon or a signature cocktail. Share the finest delicacies with your loved ones, including mussels from Brussels, oriental lettuce wraps, duck eggs with sheep’s cheese, and rib-eye steak.
Perfect for weddings, anniversaries, and birthday celebrations.
Open every day from 1pm until 10pm
Avenida La Marina n333 les Basetes, 03720 Benissa
Reserve your table at +34 634 31 39 24
