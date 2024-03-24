By Anna Ellis •
Published: 24 Mar 2024
Ready, set, beach! Santa Pola gears up for Easter with lifeguards and pristine sands. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Santa Pola has been hard at work getting the beaches ready for Easter.
Starting from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday, lifeguard services will be active at Levante and Gran Playa beaches.
They’ve also made sure accessible points are available for everyone.
Ángel Piedecausa, the Beaches Councillor, confirmed that the council have been prepping the coastline for over three weeks to ensure everything is in top shape for the expected crowds during Holy Week.
This includes thorough cleaning and freshening up the sand, tidying up areas near walls, and making sure all services and facilities are in tip-top condition.
Lifeguards will be on duty at Levante and Gran Playa beaches from Holy Thursday to Easter Monday, from 11:00.AM until 5:00.PM.
They will also be available at the two accessible points for people with reduced mobility.
Additionally, public toilets on these two beaches will be open from March 23 to April 1.
Tests have been conducted on natural beaches, confirming excellent water quality.
The councillor emphasised that Santa Pola’s beaches offer a mix of leisurely bathing and various nautical activities all year round.
They have worked to ensure safety by marking nautical channels and beach perimeters, making both activities safe for beachgoers.
Two nautical schools, Parres Centre in Tamarit and Be Water in Cove 1 of Santiago Bernabeu, are bustling with activity year-round.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
