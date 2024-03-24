Sourdough workshops

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Curious about how to make delicious sourdough bread yourself? Here’s a chance to learn with an immersive workshop at Deli Bakery, where you’ll uncover the secrets of crafting delicious sourdough loaves. Discover all the tips and tricks for making your own starter, kneading, shaping, and baking the perfect sourdough bread.
It is a three-hour workshop held in Coin where you will learn how to mix the dough, as well as techniques for kneading, stretching, and timing. Additionally, you will be provided with a jar containing a piece of starter. Your starter is a crucial component for baking delicious sourdough bread, and now you won’t have to create one from scratch.
The workshops are scheduled throughout the spring, usually on Saturdays or Sundays and the next ones are on Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7 both from 11am to 2pm. You’ll enjoy tea and refreshments along with sourdough brownies, and sample various breads with dips.
You will have the opportunity to bake bread to take home, as well as bring your own made dough to bake the next day. Furthermore, you’ll receive a recipe book, a proofing basket, and flour, allowing you to start baking at home immediately.
In this interactive course, led by passionate baker, Lisette, you’ll dive deep into the art of sourdough bread making. From mastering the delicate balance of fermentation to perfecting the art of shaping and scoring your loaves, you’ll gain the skills and confidence to create bakery-quality bread at home.
What’s included in this 3 hour course? Your own sourdough starter, a proofing basket and a recipe booklet With these supplies, you’ll be ready to effortlessly bake your own sourdough bread at home.
If you are interested or for more information check the website: https://delibakery.nl/en/
