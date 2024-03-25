Boat Show returns to San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 8:00

Set sail for adventure Image: Facebook/ Marina de las Salinas Boat Show - Región de Murcia

SAN Pedro del Pinatar’s marina is gearing up to host the Marina de las Salinas Boat Show-Region de Murcia once again, from March 28 to 31. This will be the twelfth show and it promises to be the biggest yet, showcasing the latest and most innovative products and services in the maritime sector.

Expanded Exhibition Space

With over 50 brands on display, visitors can expect a diverse exhibition featuring various types of boats including sailboats, motorboats, fishing boats, and more. This year, due to unprecedented exhibitor interest, the exhibition space has been expanded, setting a new record for the largest exhibition area.

Family-Friendly Fun

Aside from the commercial offerings, the event also boasts a range of family-friendly activities including magic shows, music concerts, and the Emerging Designers Contest. The show will run from 10 am to 8 pm daily throughout the Easter holiday, with temperatures expected to exceed 20 degrees Celsius.

Organisers and Partners

The event expected to attract over 25,000 attendees is organised by Marina de las Salinas and the Nautical Association of the Region of Murcia (ANAM), the event is complemented by the marina’s leisure and dining offerings.

