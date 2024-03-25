€9 million project completed in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 15:01
The Mayor visits the new site
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Council has reported that the works to urbanise and bring infrastructure and services to the Camino de las Mesas area of the town have been completed.
This is a major project which involved the development of a large area in the north of Estepona, covering an area of more than 165,000 square metres. The works have provided this area with seven connecting roads for traffic and one for pedestrian use, which will provide the infrastructure for the town’s expansion.
The works have created a large green area of 16,500 square metres, a commercial area and 472 parking spaces. This urban project has also opened up two 5,000 square metre plots intended for residential development. Following an investment of €9 million, the area will be open to the public and to vehicle traffic after Easter.
With the completion of this project, the development of the entire left bank of Avenida Puerta del Mar is finished and connects with the area of Las Mesas, which was already developed in 2016.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
