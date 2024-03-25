Revolutionising storage: Correos’ Latest Offer

By John Ensor •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 17:55
Correos now offers luggage storage.
Credit: Aisano/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
Ever wondered where to leave your luggage safely while exploring? Spain’s Correos has the answer.
Correos, the national postal service, has recently unveiled a novel left luggage facility across its 2,388 branches. This service caters to anyone looking to secure their bags, suitcases, or any permitted item.
The pricing scheme is based on both the weight of the item and the storage duration, which can last up to 15 days.
To avail of this service, customers simply need to fill out a straightforward form and deposit their items for any desired period. Interestingly, users can retrieve their belongings at any point, even before the end of the agreed duration.
It’s worth noting, however, that valuables and certain restricted items cannot be stored. Moreover, Correos extends a specialised service to pilgrims in Santiago de Compostela, allowing online booking for backpack and bicycle storage. This caters specifically to the influx of visitors completing the Camino de Santiago.
Correos’ offerings aren’t limited to luggage storage. Patrons can also exchange currency, purchase lottery tickets, and utilise a variety of services from energy to insurance companies.
The array of products spans from eco-friendly packaging, domestic and international parcel delivery, to financial transactions via Western Union, highlighting Correos’ evolution into a multi-service hub.
This strategic expansion enriches the customer experience, providing a one-stop solution for a range of needs beyond traditional postal services.
With these developments, Correos not only modernises its portfolio but also enriches the utility and convenience for its users, both residents and visitors alike.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.