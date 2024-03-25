UK’s latest scheme to stop the boats

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 10:09

UK Home Secretary, James Cleverly. Credit: jamescleverly/instagram.com

The UK has launched a new scheme designed to stem the tide of illegal migration and stop the boats.

On Monday 25 March, a new chapter was unveiled in the UK government’s ongoing effort to deter migrants from risking perilous and unlawful entries into the country.

Campaign takes to social media

In response to the grim realities faced by thousands misled by criminal networks into making hazardous crossings over the English Channel, Home Secretary James Cleverly announced an initiative targeting Vietnamese migrants.

The minister announced: ‘This is a powerful campaign which demonstrates first-hand that life for people arriving here illegally is a far cry from the lies they have been sold by the gangs on the other side of the Channel.’

This move follows a campaign in Albania last year, which saw a staggering 90 per cent drop in illegal boat arrivals.

‘Never again would I risk my life in a small boat, even if you bribed me,’ shared a migrant identified only as K, echoing the campaign’s message using genuine accounts of regret from those who ventured illegally.

Focus on Vietnamese migrants

Vietnamese migrants represent a significant portion of those attempting the dangerous voyage, ranking among the top ten nationalities for illegal Channel crossings.

The campaign will be promoted on platforms such as Facebook and YouTube and aims to unveil the harsh truths about illegal migration. It warns of the dangers and exploitation by people-smuggling rings, hoping to dismantle the networks’ operations.

Testimonies reveal harsh realities

The strategy is to not only highlight the perilous journey but also to shed light on the severe consequences awaiting those who arrive illegally.

With no legal standing, access to public services, or the ability to work legally, migrants find themselves trapped in dire conditions. The campaign also features insights from Immigration Enforcement and Border Force officers, sharing harrowing encounters and rescue operations.

By illustrating the bleak outcomes of illegal migration, the UK seeks to educate potential migrants about the grim reality that contrasts sharply with the smugglers’ promises.

With the expansion of this campaign to Vietnam and potential outreach to other priority countries, the UK continues to strengthen its global partnerships to address the challenge of illegal migration.

According to the Government report, ‘Senior officials from the UK and Vietnam are due to meet in London on 17 April to discuss working in even closer partnership on migration issues.’