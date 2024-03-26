100 year old LNER carriage buried in Antwerp

By John Smith •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 17:54
The goods carriage before it was destroyed
Credit: Antwerp Council
Builders excavating land in the Noordkasteel district of Antwerp as part of the building of a ring road must have thought that they has stumbled into an episode of the X Files.
As they dug deep, the unexpectedly struck a large object and having previously encountered munitions and other metal objects they assumed it would be something similar but called in archaeologists to check it out.
Much to their surprise, what they uncovered was the remains of a British LNER (London North Eastern Railway) train goods carriage and from its colour and notations on its side they were able to identify that it would have been in service in the 1930s.
Hoping to find out more, they excavated the surrounding area but unfortunately it was in such fragile condition that despite doing all they could to preserve it, the carriage (which was the precursor of today’s containers) simply fell in on itself and was destroyed.
So far, no-one has been able to come up with a feasible explanation of why a British railway carriage found itself abandoned in Flanders almost 100 years ago.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
