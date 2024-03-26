Azul exhibition in Murcia

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 26 Mar 2024 • 17:22

Niño en la playa. Sol poniente (1907), Joaquín Sorolla.

The Abelló Collection arrives to Museo de las Claras in Murcia with an exhibition called Azul.

Marta Corial, the exhibition curator shares that Schopenhauer, in his seminal work The World as Will and Representation, defines art as a means of transcending human unhappiness while maintaining a profound connection to knowledge. This idea underscores why individuals turn to various artistic expressions in search of well-being.

Walter Benjamin, in his Book of Passages, reflects on the allure of art for collectors, describing how it encapsulates individual objects within a mystical realm, freezing them in a moment of acquisition. This act of creating a magical circle offers solace from unhappiness, motivating the accumulation of art collections as a testament to one’s affinity for art and a pursuit of happiness.

The Abelló Collection stands as a testament to this notion, representing a comprehensive journey through art history from the Middle Ages to the contemporary era. It reflects the cultivated tastes of Anna Gamazo and Juan Abelló, evolving alongside their refined sensibilities.

The exhibition illustrates the evolution of art, transcending traditional debates like the Rubenist and Poussinist dispute of the 17th century. Rather than adhering to rigid categories, artworks blur boundaries between techniques and expressions, echoing Denis Diderot’s sentiment that drawing gives form while color infuses life.

Juan Abelló and Anna Gamazo themselves also wanted to make clear in a written statement how special this exhibition is, which also includes works by the Italian Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta, the Danish Heinrich Hansen, the French Edgar Degas and Pierre Bonnard, the German August Macke, the Dutch Willem de Kooning, the American Sam Francis and other great Spanish artists such as Alberto Corazón. “Some of these works are being shown to the public for the first time and we hope they will be to their liking. They are works of art that are part of our home and our everyday life. We hope that the bright light of the Mediterranean, which Murcia enjoys, will make them shine even brighter,” they say.

Blue pigments throughout History

The exhibition highlights the significance of blue pigments throughout history, from Egyptian blue to ultramarine, symbolising spirituality as noted by Vasili Kandinsky. In the Abelló Collection, these pigments evoke diverse emotions, from melancholy in Picasso to dreams in Joan Miró, offering viewers a transcendent experience that alleviates unhappiness and ignites fascination with the magical power of art.

To visit

From March 21 to June 30 at Centro Cultural Las Claras c/ Santa Clara, 1. Murcia 30008

https://www.fundacioncajamurcia.es/agenda/azul-coleccion-abello/