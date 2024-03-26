Clearing the air: Murcia’s air quality Map

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Clearing the Air Image: Shutterstock/ Kotkoa

IN response to ongoing concerns over air quality, the Murcia Region has introduced a new air quality monitoring network map for 2024. With the South of Spain experiencing another bout of ‘calima’, or dusty winds, the need for heightened monitoring measures is pressing.

Introducing Murcia’s 2024 Air Quality Monitoring Network

The regional government, in collaboration with the University of Murcia, has launched this new map to bolster its existing network of ten fixed stations and one mobile unit. A new station in Jumilla will be added to serve the Altiplano area.

Juan María Vázquez, the Regional Minister for Environment, Universities, Research, and Mar Menor, highlighted the government’s commitment to air quality improvement.

Taking Action: Increased Mobile Monitoring Campaigns

The updated map divides the region into seven zones, including Murcia Metropolitan Area, Cartagena-Mar Menor, Guadalentín, Altiplano, Northwest, Vega Baja Oriental, and South Coast. This zoning allows for more targeted assessments and interventions.

Vázquez announced increased mobile monitoring campaigns to supplement fixed station data, demonstrating a €1.5 million investment in modernising monitoring equipment.

Towards Cleaner Horizons: Murcia’s Proactive Pollution Approach

Furthermore, a forthcoming scientific study will analyse the impact of various pollution sources on air quality, underscoring the government’s proactive approach to combating pollution and safeguarding public health.

