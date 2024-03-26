By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 18:33

Castle renovation Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Work has begun on the conservation and renovation project for the Castillo de San Luis in Estepona, a coastal fortress built in the last quarter of the 16th century, the remains of which are located in the historic centre of the town and have remained hidden and unused for almost a hundred years.

The first phase of the work taking place now consists of cleaning, conservation, stabilisation and consolidation of the existing remains, as well as the elimination of invasive plants attached to the structure.

The final objective is to renovate this monument, which has remained hidden and unused for almost a century, and turn it into a museum centre, according to the mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano. To this end, a roof will be placed over the archaeological remains, which will not be visible from the outside, and which will enable the interior space to be used as a museum room.

In addition, a walkway will be installed to allow visitors to tour the interior of the castle and the remains of the different historical phases of the building that have been discovered during the earthworks and archaeological excavations that have been carried out.

Finally, the project foresees the installation of several panels and audiovisual elements to help in the interpretation of the castle’s surroundings, as well as a space to exhibit collections of historical interest. The works will cost over €500,000 and are financed through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan- Next Generation EU Funds.