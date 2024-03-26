The most expensive Easter 2024

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 10:01

Semana Santa in Benidorm 2024 Credit: Benidorm Council, Facebook

This year marks a record-breaking achievement in the Spanish tourism sector, as the country holds the most expensive Easter in its history.

During the Semana Santa (The Holy Week) this year, Spain receives an impressive amount of visitors, with an occupancy of 75 per cent in the Valencian Community.

The Hosteltur report announced that the price of tourist accommodation in Spain will rise to €140, from last year´s €127 per night, on average.

Due to this increase, many tourists are considering alternative accommodation, including house exchange, motorhomes, and campsites.

The Home Exchange; an online service of this sector, expects more than 67,000 overnight stays in Spain throughout the Semana Santa.

The prospects for Spain´s hospitality sector are highly ambitious, as the Spanish Hospitality Association reports the price increase in bars and restaurants.

A 10 per cent growth in business income is expected this spring, making it a year of holiday success in the nation.