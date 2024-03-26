Van Morrison at Starlite

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:17

Van Morrison Photo: Wikimedia CC / Jarvin

British singer, songwriter and musician Van Morrison, one of the most recognisable voices in music and one of the most influential musicians of his generation, will sing at Starlite in Marbella on Saturday June 15, his only concert in Spain.

Van Morrison is one of popular music’s true innovators, a restless musician whose enchanting vocals and fusion of R&B, jazz, blues and Celtic folk produced a star who considered perhaps the most enduring in popular music.

From his beginnings, as leader of the Irish blues rock band Them in the early 1960s, to his solo career spanning more than 50 years, Morrison has written iconic songs. His solo recordings, which began with the jazzy, mystical folk of Astral Weeks in 1968, cover extraordinary stylistic ground, yet retain a consistency of vision and a purity of execution unmatched by his contemporaries.

It is difficult to narrow down the list of his many classics when reviewing his extensive career. ‘Into the Mystic’, ‘Jackie Wilson Said’, ‘Moondance’, ‘Here Comes the Night’, ‘Days Like This’ are just a few of them and of course there is the ever popular ‘Brown Eyed Girl’.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday March 27 at the Starlite website.