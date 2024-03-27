By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 15:41

Facing floods with fortitude: The Pink Ladies' relocation quest. Image: Pink-Ladies Org.

Maria and Pink Ladies, located at Playa Flamenca Beach C.C., sadly have to close their office because of ongoing flooding issues.

For months, around 50 litres of water have been coming in daily from a leak in a unit two floors above.

Despite efforts to clean up by Carl, a member’s husband, the situation has become too difficult.

The damage is pretty severe, with cupboards falling off walls, the ceiling collapsing, and electrical problems happening often.

Because of safety concerns, The Pink Ladies have come to the difficult decision to stop working from this location.

However, they are still very much committed to helping the community and will keep arranging screening appointments for the public.

You can book appointments by calling them at (+34) 633 487 595, emailing info@pink-ladies.org, or visiting their website www.pink-ladies.org.

You can also find them at Zenia Boulevard on Mondays from midday until 2:00.PM.

The ladies are now looking for a new place to work and are asking for help from the community to find an affordable place to rent.

If you have any leads, please call (+34) 633 487 595.

The Pink Ladies want to thank PSI Consultants, who have very kindly let them use their office for free for the past ten years.

Their generosity helped the Pink Ladies do important work in the community.