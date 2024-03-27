By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 15:41
Facing floods with fortitude: The Pink Ladies' relocation quest. Image: Pink-Ladies Org.
Maria and Pink Ladies, located at Playa Flamenca Beach C.C., sadly have to close their office because of ongoing flooding issues.
For months, around 50 litres of water have been coming in daily from a leak in a unit two floors above.
Despite efforts to clean up by Carl, a member’s husband, the situation has become too difficult.
The damage is pretty severe, with cupboards falling off walls, the ceiling collapsing, and electrical problems happening often.
Because of safety concerns, The Pink Ladies have come to the difficult decision to stop working from this location.
However, they are still very much committed to helping the community and will keep arranging screening appointments for the public.
You can book appointments by calling them at (+34) 633 487 595, emailing info@pink-ladies.org, or visiting their website www.pink-ladies.org.
You can also find them at Zenia Boulevard on Mondays from midday until 2:00.PM.
The ladies are now looking for a new place to work and are asking for help from the community to find an affordable place to rent.
If you have any leads, please call (+34) 633 487 595.
The Pink Ladies want to thank PSI Consultants, who have very kindly let them use their office for free for the past ten years.
Their generosity helped the Pink Ladies do important work in the community.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.