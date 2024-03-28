By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 11:49

The dog show at Spring Fest Photo: Facebook / ARCH

With Spring just around the corner, it’s time for the ARCH Spring Fest 2024 at the organisation’s shelter in Alhaurin El Grande on Sunday April 14 from 10am.

Those who have been before will know what a great day out it is. They have a fantastic Dog Show with Sabrina Hope supported by local judges, and Lee Jay the DJ. The wonderful ambiance of Live music provided by Jens Malling and other guest artists will provide the background to the activities.

The now-famous ARCH barbecue will keep your stomachs full and the cold drinks will keep you refreshed until it’s time for the legendary raffle. Add all of this to the backdrop of a bright array of delightful market stalls and you have a day to remember. And all for a worthy cause!

ARCH (The Andalucian Rescue Centre for Horses) has transformed the lives of countless horses, ponies and donkeys since it was founded in 2009. Their mission is to rescue animals which have been abused, neglected, or abandoned. All of this is costly and they rely heavily on donations to cover the costs of rescuing and transporting animals to the Centre, giving them veterinary care and proper feeding in rehabilitation, and helping meet the legal costs involved in prosecuting abusive owners.

The centre could not exist without your support so this event is a great way to get involved. For the Dog show, registration is at 10am, the 1st Dog Class will follow at 10.45am and the show will finish at 1pm. The live music will start at 1.30pm and the raffle will take place at 2.30pm. For more information, email: info@horserescuespain.org or check the website: horserescuespain.org