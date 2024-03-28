By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 16:45

Balloon wall: Blowing away records and gravity in China's skyline. Guinness Book of Records / Facebook.

China’s Canton Tower recently showcased an extraordinary sight that blended ancient and modern landmarks: a gigantic balloon sculpture of the Great Wall of China.

This stunning creation earned the Guinness World Record title for the largest balloon sculpture of a landmark.

Encircling the Tower, the balloon version of the Great Wall is impressive, measuring over 39 metres (127.95 feet) in length, width, and height combined.

It includes three watchtowers and two corridors. It is made up of an incredible 100,000 golden balloons, crafted using traditional balloon binding techniques with a cross structure.

Created by a team of 20 talented balloon artists over three days, this installation brought together historical and contemporary landmarks.

Named the “Balloon Great Wall,” it not only united two iconic structures from different eras but also drew in crowds of visitors.

The significance of this achievement was acknowledged by the manager of the Canton Tower, who highlighted that it was the first major event after the Lunar New Year in 2024.

Sponsored by the China Senior Health Association and organised by the 21st Century Business Herald, the challenge aimed to celebrate the positive symbolism of the Great Wall as a symbol of “protection and defence,” showcasing the creativity and skill of the participating artists.