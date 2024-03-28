Celtic music in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 12:16

Photo: Facebook / Keith Harkin

Big news for all music lovers and Celtic Thunder fans. Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable evening because the incredibly talented Keith Harkin will be taking to the stage at Fiddler’s Green, La Cala de Mijas on Saturday April 27.

From his enchanting performances with ‘Celtic Thunder’ to his soulful solo career, Keith has captured hearts around the world with his unique voice and captivating songs. Now, it’s the turn of Mijas to experience the magic live.

Singing at The White House

Keith is an Irish singer songwriter from Derry City, Ireland. Over the last 15 years, his musical talents have allowed him to tour the world many times over including shows for President Obama at The White House, Sir Richard Branson on Necker Island and performing National Anthems at The Garden for The Boston Celtics to name but a few.

Keith released his first solo debut album which went straight to the number 1 spot on the Billboard charts in Canada & the US. Keith was also the lead singer of the massive Irish sensation ‘Celtic Thunder‘ which had huge success with over fifteen no.1 records world wide and over a million in CD sales.

This is a night you won’t want to miss. Join together to support and enjoy an evening of stellar music and craic. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just looking for a night of great music, Keith Harkin at Fiddler’s Green is the place to be.