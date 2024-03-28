From the sky to the trail: Supporting MABS Mazarrón’s journey

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 11:11
United in Purpose
Image: Shutterstock/ Armando Oliveira
IN a bid to support MABS Mazarrón, two distinct fundraising events are on the horizon, promising excitement and teamwork.
First up, on April 7, adrenaline junkie Mark from Harvey’s HDA will take the plunge with a daring charity skydive. Then, from May 17 to 24, a dedicated team comprised of Tony, Steve, Paul, and Dave will take on the challenging Camino de Santiago Walk, spanning a week of endurance and determination.
These individuals are not just seeking personal achievement but are also dedicated to raising funds for MABS, a noble cause indeed. You can show your solidarity and support by sponsoring them. Donations are welcomed through PayPal at donate@mabscancersupport.org or via bank transfer to ES79 2100 6032 8702 0016 8624 (LA CAIXA). Let’s rally behind these brave souls and contribute towards a brighter future for MABS Mazarrón.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.