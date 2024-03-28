From the sky to the trail: Supporting MABS Mazarrón’s journey

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 11:11

United in Purpose Image: Shutterstock/ Armando Oliveira

IN a bid to support MABS Mazarrón, two distinct fundraising events are on the horizon, promising excitement and teamwork.

Supporting MABS Mazarrón’s Noble Cause

First up, on April 7, adrenaline junkie Mark from Harvey’s HDA will take the plunge with a daring charity skydive. Then, from May 17 to 24, a dedicated team comprised of Tony, Steve, Paul, and Dave will take on the challenging Camino de Santiago Walk, spanning a week of endurance and determination.

Join the Journey: Rallying Behind The Brave Souls

These individuals are not just seeking personal achievement but are also dedicated to raising funds for MABS, a noble cause indeed. You can show your solidarity and support by sponsoring them. Donations are welcomed through PayPal at donate@mabscancersupport.org or via bank transfer to ES79 2100 6032 8702 0016 8624 (LA CAIXA). Let’s rally behind these brave souls and contribute towards a brighter future for MABS Mazarrón.

For more Costa Calida news click here