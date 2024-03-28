By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 18:44
Guardians of the Tower: The mystique of London's legendary ravens. Image: Tower of London / Facebook.
Within the historic Tower of London, resides a fascinating group of feathered residents: the ravens.
These birds have captivated the imaginations of both locals and tourists.
They hold a special place in the folklore and superstitions surrounding the Tower.
According to legend, the presence of these ravens serves as a protective charm for the Crown and the Tower itself.
It’s believed that if the ravens were ever to vanish or leave, it would bring doom not just to the monarchy but to the entire nation of Britain.
This superstition has become ingrained in British folklore, although some historians question its historical accuracy.
The origins of this tradition are unclear, with the earliest documented reference to captive ravens at the Tower dating back to an illustration from 1883.
Sceptics, including the Tower’s official historian, suggest that the legend may have been invented by the Victorians rather than based on concrete historical evidence.
Once upon a time, wild ravens roamed the British landscape, including urban areas like London.
However, as their habitats decreased and they faced persecution, the Tower became a sanctuary for them.
With official support, the ravens found refuge within the Tower’s walls, where they were and still to this day looked after by the Ravenmaster and his team of assistants.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.