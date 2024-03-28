By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 13:44

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis market with ear-shaped snacks. Image: TYSON 2.0 / Facebook.

Mike Tyson, the famous ex-heavyweight boxing champion, is diving into the cannabis business with a unique product, a line of weed-infused snacks shaped like bitten ears.

This quirky idea pays tribute to a wild moment in Tyson’s past when he bit part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a big fight in Nevada in 1997.

These special snacks are created by Tyson 2.0, a cannabis company started by the boxer himself, known as “Iron Mike.”

They come in flavours such as blackberry, sour apple, and watermelon. You can buy them online or in certain New York stores.

Tyson, who’s now 57, is getting ready to promote these snacks big time next month.

He’ll be touring shops, including a big event in Times Square, New York.

The 1997 fight between Tyson and Holyfield, their second match, became infamous as “The Bite Fight” because of Tyson’s crazy move.

After that, Tyson got into serious trouble. The boxing authorities in Nevada took away his license, and he had to pay a $3 million fine.

But despite the drama, Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 with a remarkable record of 50 wins, including 44 knockouts, and six losses.

He’s still linked to boxing, as seen in his recent announcement of a match against Jake Paul, a famous YouTuber turned boxer.

The fighting showdown can be watched live on Netflix later this year.