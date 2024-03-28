Rincon de la Victoria: Drought emergency plan activated

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 13:13

Decisive Action to Tackle Drought Threat. Image: Shutterstock/ Bits And Splits

RINCON de la Victoria approved the Drought Emergency Plan aimed at ensuring the town’s supply of drinking water.

Sergio Díaz’s Insights: Implementing Water Conservation Measures

Sergio Díaz, Councillor for Works and General Services explained that this is a regulatory document mandatory under the law, the National Hydrological Plan, which ‘adds to the actions we have been carrying out in the municipality to save and improve water consumption efficiency,’ he stated. ‘Awareness campaigns for the reasonable use of water are ongoing. We’re also promoting the use of alternative water resources for non-potable uses and improving wells to supply the water network,” added Díaz.

Mayor Francisco Salado’s Call to Action: Efficient Water Use Urged

Mayor Francisco Salado emphasised the severity of the drought situation, urging ‘efficient use of water, rational and efficient use, given the worrying scenario we are facing.’ He reiterated the town’s commitment to addressing the alarming situation and called for efforts from all residents to avoid misuse of drinking water.

In addition to detailing measures for different scenarios, monthly demand distribution, and triggering actions, the plan establishes a drought monitoring committee.

Rincon de la Victoria’s Resilience: Navigating Drought Challenges

For over two years, the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council has implemented measures to combat drought, including the recent initial approval of an ordinance for efficient water use. Restrictions on water use, such as watering gardens, filling private pools, and nightly water cuts from 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM, remain in effect due to the town’s water deficit.

