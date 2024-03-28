Snow at Calar Alto in Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 8:30

View from the webcams at Calar Alto. Credit: Calar Alto

Semana Santa 2024 will not go down in history in the province of Almería for its radiant days of sun and good weather, but for quite the opposite.

Since the rain on Sunday ‘annoyed’ some of the brotherhoods that had to tour the city as they do every Palm Sunday, bad weather has settled in practically the entire province and precipitation, wind and even snow are already part of the landscape at the end of March.

Snow made an appearance this Tuesday 26 at the highest point of the province, in the Sierra de los Filabres, where intense snowfall on Calar Alto, can be seen on the outdoor webcams which the Astronomical Observatory has installed, clearly showing white mantle that covers the Almeria Mountain range.

Spring turned to winter

But it is not the only the snow that is turning the spring into winter as the entire Almeria province has been on alert for strong coastal winds. The 103 municipalities of the province are under a yellow alert due to the strong wind with gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour and with the heavy rainfall over the last few days in many areas, it has not really dampened the spirits of the Easter Festivities.

With a few delays at some of the processions across the region, thousands of people still lined the streets, braving the blustery weather.

With a better forecast for the coming days, there is some light at the end of the tunnel, with chances of rain falling to between 10-15% and the winds beginning to subside, and even the sun beginning to peek out from behind the clouds.