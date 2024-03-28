Two people dead due to Storm Nelson

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 18:06

Beach during a storm Credit: Neil Cummings, Flickr

Two people died in Asturias due to the forceful Storm Nelson on Holy Thursday, March 28.

Throughout the week, Storm Nelson has been drastically affecting the Cantabrian coast, resulting in life-threatening weather conditions.

On March 28, the Emergency Coordination Centre of 122 Asturias received a notice from the Cudillero port, where a woman was reported falling into the sea, hitting the rocks.

As the rescue services were mobilising, another report called to inform of the woman´s rescue by a nearby boat. The victim was brought to the local port but remained unconscious and was declared dead despite the efforts of the medical team.

At the same time, the emergency services were on the way to Punta de la Barra, where a witness reported a man swept into the sea by the severe wind. The Civil Guard helicopter and SEPA attempted to rescue the man, but their efforts were complicated by the weather conditions. T

The victim, an English tourist, was recovered from the sea and declared dead.

The authorities are encouraging people to avoid going near the sea and cliffs during the days of extreme wind.