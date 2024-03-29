By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 15:20

Liam as Robbie Photo: YouTube / Liam Gray

On Wednesday May 1 at 8pm in Chaplins at Fuengirola come and enjoy a one night only event in aid of Age Concern: Liam Gray as Robbie Williams direct from the UK.

Age Concern Fuengirola Mijas & Benalmadena is an independent local charity run solely by volunteers who provide a variety of services and offer a wide range of activities and opportunities to English speaking people over the age of 50, including those who may be vulnerable or socially isolated.

This show in support of the charity features Liam Gray who has been performing his excellent Robbie Williams tribute show since 2010 and first and foremost is a huge fan of the megastar. Liam’s voice and energy on stage is as close as it gets to the man himself, covering a wide mixture of Robbie’s hits from all his albums, from first album hits like ‘Old before die’ to ‘I love my life’ from his recent album. In addition, he adds a swing track or two and a bit of Take That.

Liam makes a night to remember wherever he plays, getting the crowd involved and making them feel part of the show. He has played all over the UK and Ireland and is now on the Costa del Sol, appearing for one night only in aid of this worthy cause.

Let him entertain you for an amazing show, you will not be disappointed. Tickets are just €10 which includes a welcome glass of cava and curry and rice. Do not miss this amazing opportunity to see Liam as Robbie, for tickets call Michelle on 619 792 738