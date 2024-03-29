Put a spring in your step

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 12:31

Best Spring hat competition Photo: Shutterstock / SunCity

The spring Soroptomist fundraising dinner is on Friday April 19 at 7.30pm at Restaurant Benavra in Mijas Costa.

For just €35 you will get a delicious three-course dinner with a half bottle of wine per person (or 2 beers or 2 soft drinks) and you will be entertained by the fantastic guitarist and singer Joe C

Included in the price is a €10 donation which goes towards local Soroptimist projects, helping domestic violence victims, running a food bank, education projects, girls and sport and much more.

Soroptimists International Costa del Sol was founded in Mijas in November 2006 and has about 20 members of various nationalities and ages. Soroptimists work towards supporting and developing projects to reach the main goal which is improving the status of women and girls. Education and the fight to stop violence against women are among the top priorities of the club.

So, put on your best spring hat (as there is a ‘best hat’ competition) and book the date as it’s all in aid of a very worthy cause. Bookings can be made by phoning either 666 860 637 or 647 749 424 or email: soroptimist.costadelsol@gmail.com