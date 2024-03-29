Unlock Easter deals: Santiago de la Ribera Outlet Fair returns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 11:11
Outlet Fair during Easter Week
Image: San Javier Town Hall
THE Santiago de la Ribera Outlet Fair returns for its 14th year, offering discounts of over 50 per cent during the Easter Week holiday from March 28 to 31. Located at the Barnuevo esplanade, the fair features 17 participating merchants and operates from 10 am to 10 pm daily.
Shoppers can expect a wide range of discounted products and a variety of activities suitable for all ages. These include daily giveaways to enhance the shopping experience.
Isabel Madrid, Councillor for Commerce, alongside local merchant associations, highlights the fair’s role in boosting local commerce and attracting visitors to the area.
Key attractions of the fair include its picturesque location by the Mar Menor and a packed program of activities, including free sailing, workshops, and live performances. Madrid encourages both locals and tourists to explore the fair, take advantage of the great deals, and enjoy the entertainment.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.