Unlock Easter deals: Santiago de la Ribera Outlet Fair returns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 11:11

Outlet Fair during Easter Week Image: San Javier Town Hall

THE Santiago de la Ribera Outlet Fair returns for its 14th year, offering discounts of over 50 per cent during the Easter Week holiday from March 28 to 31. Located at the Barnuevo esplanade, the fair features 17 participating merchants and operates from 10 am to 10 pm daily.

Shopping Galore: Discounts and Delights Await at the Barnuevo Esplanade

Shoppers can expect a wide range of discounted products and a variety of activities suitable for all ages. These include daily giveaways to enhance the shopping experience.

Isabel Madrid, Councillor for Commerce, alongside local merchant associations, highlights the fair’s role in boosting local commerce and attracting visitors to the area.

Sail into Savings: Discover the Santiago de la Ribera Outlet Fair

Key attractions of the fair include its picturesque location by the Mar Menor and a packed program of activities, including free sailing, workshops, and live performances. Madrid encourages both locals and tourists to explore the fair, take advantage of the great deals, and enjoy the entertainment.

