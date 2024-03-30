Workshops in Albir – only this April

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 18:56
Alfas del Pi town hall
Credit: Alfas del Pi Council, Facebook
Until May 1, social meetings and varied workshops will be held every Monday at Albir Town Hall, welcoming international residents and visitors.
Beginning at 9.30am, the local gatherings will include a wide range of activities, including yoga sessions, social walks, guided tours, sewing, and workshops to learn phone skills.
The programme is free of charge and is open to anyone wishing to unite with the local community and try a new hobby.
The only requirement is registration, after which information about the upcoming events will be sent forward.
To register email pangea@lalfas.com or WhatsApp 695 010 321.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
